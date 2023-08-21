 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Britney Spears memoirs KEY update amid Sam Asghari divorce revealed

Britney Spears memoirs KEY update amid Sam Asghari divorce revealed 

Britney Spears's upcoming bombshell memoir The Women In Me will cover each tipping point in her otherwise controversy-laden public life except reportedly one recent key drama: split with Sam Asghari.

Well-placed sources confirmed to TMZ that the much-anticipated book will not be edited to add the separation from her Iranian-born husband.

The gossip outlet also added that the Womanizer hitmaker greenlighted the final draft two weeks ago to the publishers, noting that the Grammy winner has "no right to demand any further changes".

Britney memoirs is set to create stir in the entertainment world
But that doesn't mean the hunky supermodel has no reference in the book. A bird chirped to MailOnline that the 29-year-old was mentioned though fleetingly.

"Sam features in the autobiography, but not a lot. You'll see on October 24 when it comes out."

After almost seven years of dating and 14 months of marriage, Asghari filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as he accused the Stronger crooner of physical intimidation and unfaithfulness.

Britney, meanwhile, reacted to the divorce filing with her own typical style on Instagram.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because honestly that's nobody' business!!! But I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly," the Mississippi native penned.


