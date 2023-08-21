Piers Morgan remains defiant after criticising women footballers, Prince William

Piers Morgan said he would apologize to those who have failed to get the joke he made after England's defeat in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

He was reacting to an article on the reactions his "joke" had elicited online.

"Piers Morgan hit with backlash over Women’s World Cup final joke," read the headline of the news.



Reposting the article, Morgan wrote, "The only ‘backlash’ came from people who didn’t get the joke, so I’d like to sincerely and humbly apologise.. for their stupidity."



Morgan's tweet that drew backlash read, "Seem to be a lot of very over-emotional women on here right now. Calm down, it’s only a game of football… [crying with laughter emoji].”

Piers Morgan was one of the prominent TV personalities who criticized Prince William for skipping the final in Sydney.

He said if it was the men's team William would be in Australia faster than "I sprint to McDonald."

When a royal fan objected to his criticism of the prince and said royal duties shouldn't include sporting events, Morgan answered "They should if you agree to be President of the Football Association and England reach a World Cup Final."



Piers said it was “ridiculous” that the Queen of Spain would be present at the match to support her country’s team, whereas William would be absent, despite his role as President of the FA.



"With respect, YRH, you should have got on a plane," the TV presenter wrote while retweeting Prince William's video message which also featured Princess Charlotte.

“Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA," he added.