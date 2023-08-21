 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Natalie Portman joins estranged husband Benjamin Millepied at Women's World Cup final

Monday, August 21, 2023

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied are rumored to be separated after his cheating scandal

Despite rumors of a split, Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were seen together at the FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday night. The couple, accompanied by their 12-year-old son Aleph, were spotted in the stands at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The 42-year-old Thor star appeared somber as she watched the match between England's Lionesses and Spain's La Rojas alongside her husband, the 46-year-old French dancer Benjamin Millepied.

For the outing, Portman opted for a fashionable yet casual look. She wore a tan overcoat that she stylishly paired with a white t-shirt. Despite the circumstances, she was seen hugging her son and attempting to stay engaged in the match.

At half-time, Millepied and Aleph seemed to leave the venue, leaving Portman alone in the crowd to witness England's 1-0 loss to Spain in an intense final play-off. This outing coincides with ongoing reports suggesting that the couple is currently undergoing a trial separation.

There have been rumors circulating that Millepied, who has been married to Portman for 11 years, had an alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman.

The outing comes after Portman fueled rumors of separation by ditching her marriage ring during recent outings.

"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," a source revealed to People of the rumored affair.

"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

The couple share two children together: son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, six. 

