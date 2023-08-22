Prince Andrew’s an ‘emotionally stunted’ Peter Pan

Prince Andrew has just come under fire, as experts believe he is nothing more than an ‘emotionally stunted Pete Pan," as well as “an accident waiting to happen for years.”



These claims have been made in an A&E documentary, Secrets of Prince Andrew.

British biographer Andrew Lownie broke everything down in the doc.

Mr Lownie started the converastion off by branding Prince Andrew the first and original 'Spare'.

Mainly because "we know from Prince Harry that the ‘spare’ creates an idea of resentment and jealousy.”

And “[Prince] Andrew was an accident waiting to happen for years.”

King Charles Vs Prince Andrew:

For those unversed Prince Andrew is the known for being Queen Elizabeth’s most beloved and treasured son, placed well above the current King, Charles.

Prince Andrew was also second in line to the throne, up until the birth of Prince William.

According to a report by journalist Dickie Arbiter, “his birth was celebrated as he was the next male heir, despite [his sister Princess] Anne being [born] second.”

This is because, “If [King] Charles died, then Andrew would be the one directly in line to succeed him.”

One of the alleged reasons for the preference, according to Valentine Low was because she could “sit back a bit” to enjoy motherhood, after being “slightly absent” towards her older children in years past.

King Charles’ Problems With Prince Andrew:

In regards to the issues between the current monarch and Prince Andrew, Mr Valentine Lownie claimed, “Charles’ future was ordained and this set up tensions between Andrew and Charles. He thought Andrew had an easier ride at life.”

Prince Andrew was also known for being the prankster in the family, as well as “indulged in the ways that the other children weren’t because boundaries were never set for him.”

“Everyone talks about him not growing up. He’s a sort of Peter Pan figure and has been emotionally stunted,” Mr Lownie also said.