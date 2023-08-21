 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Queen’s classic hit left out of Greatest Hits collection on Yoto

Monday, August 21, 2023

Queen song Fat Bottomed Girls has been snubbed by the screen-free audio player Yoto
The renowned Queen song, Fat Bottomed Girls, has been excluded from the band's upcoming Greatest Hits compilation on Yoto, a new screen-free audio player designed for children.

Previously, the song was featured on Queen's 1981 Greatest Hits album, alongside hits like We Will Rock You and Bohemian Rhapsody. However, it is now absent from the digital reissue of the album on the Yoto streaming platform.

The song stirred controversy upon its release in 1978 due to its lyrics, including the line "fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin' world go round."

Additionally, the original album cover depicted a naked woman riding a bicycle, although a revised version was later released with the woman wearing underwear to preserve her modesty.

According to an insider quoted in The Daily Mail UK newspaper, the song's removal has sparked discussion within the music industry. They expressed confusion as to why a lighthearted and enjoyable song like Fat Bottomed Girls would be deemed unacceptable in today's society, describing the decision as an example of excessive political correctness.

Yoto's website emphasizes that Queen is a band that brings generations together, and their greatest hits are now accessible for children to enjoy on the audio player. 

However, while Fat Bottomed Girls is absent from the children's player, Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You come with specific warnings attached:

"Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs."

“These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used, parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children."

