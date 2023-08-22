 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'

Prince William has no intentions of meeting Prince Harry, says an insider.

The Prince of Wales is in no mood to let his younger brother make amends as King Charles reportedly extends an olive branch.

It was earlier reprints that His Majesty wants to meet and solve tensions with Harry at Balmoral this summer.

“Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak,” a source revealed.

Now speaking to Daily Beast, an insider reveals: “Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William. No chance.”

They add: “He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.”

The source continues: “They were very close growing up so it has been very painful for William. But ultimately what can he do?”

“Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare.

“I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done,” the insider concluded.

