 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide, who previously sparked separation rumours, have been spotted together again for Ekin-Su's 29th birthday party.

The winners of the Love Island series in 2022 were snapped together enjoying a romantic getaway in Ekin-Su's home country, Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Davide shared snaps of his lavish break with Ekin-Su, hinting at their romance being potentially revived. 

Davide posted a picture of his former partner with a chocolate cake and a glass of wine in her hand, marking the actress's 29th birthday.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davides cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours

He captioned the post, "Despite all the storms, I wanted to make this day special for you... Enjoy the moment, make a wish, and blow hard. Happy birthday, @ekinsuofficial.”

Ekin-Su posted the same snap on her Instagram page as well, along with several other birthday wishes from friends, fans, and family members.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davides cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours

The couple ended their 11-month relationship in June 2023. Davide announced their split via an Instagram post, in which he penned, "I and Ekin-Su are no longer together."

He added, "I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together, and I wish her nothing but the best. I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time."

Davide concluded by saying, "I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible."

More From Entertainment:

Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late husband's memory video

Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late husband's memory
Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation video

Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation
Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist

Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle could bond over 'outsider' image

Princess Diana, Meghan Markle could bond over 'outsider' image
Demi Lovato leaves manager Scooter Braun in amicable split

Demi Lovato leaves manager Scooter Braun in amicable split
Katie Price slammed by fans over controversial calorie-deficit diet video

Katie Price slammed by fans over controversial calorie-deficit diet
Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'

Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'
Lana Del Rey show marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City video

Lana Del Rey show marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City
Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'

Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'
'Bruised man' Prince Harry knows his worth is zilch 'outside royalty' video

'Bruised man' Prince Harry knows his worth is zilch 'outside royalty'
Prince William knows Harry acts out due to missed 'extra years' with Diana

Prince William knows Harry acts out due to missed 'extra years' with Diana
'Friends' star Courteney Cox playfully acknowledges her 'Monica' traits video

'Friends' star Courteney Cox playfully acknowledges her 'Monica' traits