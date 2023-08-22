Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide, who previously sparked separation rumours, have been spotted together again for Ekin-Su's 29th birthday party.

The winners of the Love Island series in 2022 were snapped together enjoying a romantic getaway in Ekin-Su's home country, Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Davide shared snaps of his lavish break with Ekin-Su, hinting at their romance being potentially revived.

Davide posted a picture of his former partner with a chocolate cake and a glass of wine in her hand, marking the actress's 29th birthday.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours

He captioned the post, "Despite all the storms, I wanted to make this day special for you... Enjoy the moment, make a wish, and blow hard. Happy birthday, @ekinsuofficial.”

Ekin-Su posted the same snap on her Instagram page as well, along with several other birthday wishes from friends, fans, and family members.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours

The couple ended their 11-month relationship in June 2023. Davide announced their split via an Instagram post, in which he penned, "I and Ekin-Su are no longer together."

He added, "I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together, and I wish her nothing but the best. I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time."

Davide concluded by saying, "I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible."