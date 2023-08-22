After minor maid’s murder, another young woman goes missing in Ranipur

Representational image of a police tape restricting a crime scene. — Reuters/File

Father says Pir phoned him, informing his daughter went missing.

He says Pir Sohail misbehaved with him and told him to leave.

Sindh caretaker CM orders safe recovery of the missing girl.

SUKKUR: Days after the gruesome case of a 10-year-old girl's murder following alleged rape and torture by a Pir in Sindh's Ranipur, a young woman from Qambar-Shahdadkot district, sent to another influential personality's mansion, reportedly went missing, The News reported.

Deedar Gurhmani, a resident of Qambar town of the district while talking to the media, said he had sent his 20-year-old daughter Sana to the mansion (haveli) of Pir of Ranipur Syed Sohail Ahmed Shah in Khairpur's Ranipur area one and a half years ago, "for the trust and protection until his problems were resolved".

However, he said, about a month ago, Shah phoned him, informing his daughter had gone missing from the mansion.

Gurhmani said he travelled to Ranipur to inquire from Pir Sohail as to how his daughter went missing from the mansion, but Sohail misbehaved with him and told him to leave. He appealed to the higher authorities to help recover his daughter.

Meanwhile, Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar took notice of the incident and directed the Sukkur divisional commissioner and DIG to investigate the incident and ensure the safe recovery of the missing girl.

Last week, the death of 10-year-old Fatima at Pir Asad Shah Jeelani's mansion after alleged torture sent shock waves across the country.

There are apprehensions that the girl was also sexually abused before she succumbed to her injuries, and the post exhumation autopsy report that came on Monday also suspected the same.

Jeelani, who is a member of the influential family of Khairpur district's Ranipur town, was arrested by the district police for the alleged crime soon after the case came to light.

Shah is currently in police's custody and a case is underway in a local court of Ranipur.