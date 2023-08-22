Prince William abandons his duties?

Prince William has abandoned his duties and hurled his father King Charles into the ‘firing line’ with latest move, a royal expert has accused.



Royal expert Leah Brown has alleged that the future king abandoned his duties as president of the Football Association, which now falls on his father King Charles.

Brown allegations came after Prince William decided not to attend Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain in Australia.

Leah Brown further said: "I have some sympathy for King Charles’ position. In this instance, the nominated individual, namely William shirked his responsibility thus throwing others into the firing line.”

Prince William released a video message with daughter Princess Charlotte to wish Lionesses good luck.

Later, he also issued a heartfelt message after Spain defeated England in the final.

Prince William said, “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”



