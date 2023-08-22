 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William abandons his duties?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Prince William abandons his duties?
Prince William abandons his duties?

Prince William has abandoned his duties and hurled his father King Charles into the ‘firing line’ with latest move, a royal expert has accused.

Royal expert Leah Brown has alleged that the future king abandoned his duties as president of the Football Association, which now falls on his father King Charles.

Brown allegations came after Prince William decided not to attend Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain in Australia.

Leah Brown further said: "I have some sympathy for King Charles’ position. In this instance, the nominated individual, namely William shirked his responsibility thus throwing others into the firing line.”

Prince William released a video message with daughter Princess Charlotte to wish Lionesses good luck.

Later, he also issued a heartfelt message after Spain defeated England in the final.

Prince William said, “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles video

Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles
Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside

Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside
Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progress

Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progress
Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall

Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby
King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift' video

King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift'
Miley Cyrus siblings find Tish Cyrus romance with Dominic Purcell hard to accept

Miley Cyrus siblings find Tish Cyrus romance with Dominic Purcell hard to accept
Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late partner's memory video

Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late partner's memory
Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation video

Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours video

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours
Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist

Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle could bond over 'outsider' image

Princess Diana, Meghan Markle could bond over 'outsider' image