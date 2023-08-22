 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Lady Gaga unveils the empowering role of makeup and authenticity

Lady Gaga has decided to openly discuss the true essence of her beauty regimen.

In a recent interview, the renowned artist behind hits like "Bad Romance," now 37 years old, unveiled a deeper dimension to her makeup experimentation that extends beyond surface aesthetics and making a statement.

Gaga confided to E! Online, "It has been a healing practice for me since I was really young. I was incredibly insecure when I was a teenager, and when I graduated high school and went off on my own, I discovered that makeup had the power to transform who I was."

Her involvement with cosmetics also played a pivotal role in cultivating her voice. The House of Gucci star elaborated,  "I realized that I had more of an ability to speak up for myself. And it had more to do with how I felt and not how I looked. I always say that because I think everybody's makeup style is unique to them."

The process of applying her daily makeup, which is an integral aspect of her comprehensive self-care routine, infuses her with a sense of empowerment, primed to confront any challenges. She conveyed to the publication, "It gives me an extra boost of confidence. I feel I'm able to brave whatever is coming my way because I've really taken time for myself."

Through her vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand, Haus Labs, established in 2019, Lady Gaga endeavors to guide others in discovering their own sense of confidence and authenticity. She clarified, "I want people to know this is not about trying to look like me. This is about looking like you."

While the artist, born in New York City, thoroughly enjoys experimenting with an array of makeup styles to captivate her fans, she's also unafraid of presenting herself au naturel. 

An exemplary moment occurred when she appeared makeup-free on the grandest stage of them all—the Oscars. In March, she delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, baring her authentic self.

The internet was abuzz with discussions surrounding her makeup-free appearance during the event. This was particularly noteworthy since just hours earlier, Gaga had graced the red carpet adorned with dramatic winged eyeliner, vibrant hot pink blush, and daring red lipstick.

