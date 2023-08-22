 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Travis Scott shares snap of baking fun with daughter Stormi

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Travis Scott took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a heartwarming snapshot of his five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, with his extensive following of 51.3 million users. 

Stormi, whose mother is Kylie Jenner, 26, was photographed in the midst of a baking endeavor, resulting in a charming mess in the kitchen.

In the image, Stormi is shown with her hands immersed in a bowl of dough, while flour is visibly scattered across the countertop. The flour dust adorns her cheeks and chin, yet her joyful smile remains unaffected as she poses for her father's camera. 

Travis and Kylie, who established a co-parenting dynamic, jointly care for their daughter Stormi as well as Travis' one-year-old son, Aire. Their journey as co-parents began following their relationship's initiation in April 2017. 

The couple's romantic relationship underwent its share of ups and downs. After parting ways in September 2019, they unexpectedly found themselves quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their daughter's well-being. Despite their separation, they reconciled temporarily before experiencing a second breakup in January.

Kylie Jenner has moved forward from her relationship with Travis, and she is currently linked with actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

