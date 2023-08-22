Henry Cavill left ‘The Witcher’ due to ‘demanding’ nature of work?

Henry Cavill left his role as demon hunter Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher because the “demanding” nature of work took a toll on him, revealed the fantasy drama director.

While speaking of the Man of Steel star’s exit from the hit show after three seasons, Marc Jobst, one of the directors of the show, alleged the tiring shoot drained the star.

In an interview with Games Radar, Jobst said, “Look, Henry has done three series, these are demanding shows to make, you know, they are huge.”

“Henry does every single beat of his stunts, he won’t even allow a hand, if you’re doing a close-up of a hand grabbing a sword, it has to be his hand,” he continued.

“So, normally, what you do is you bring in a double, Henry will go off and shoot some other scene in which he’s in somewhere else, and you get somebody else into the hand, so that you don’t have to bother your number one. Henry won’t do that, and as a result of that, the results are extraordinary.

“That’s draining on your number one, so after three series, I feel, ‘Okay, he’s brought the show into being, and if he feels like he’s done what he can, I trust him,’” Jobst, who has directed multiple episodes of the series, said.

Jobst further said, “That focus that he has, that desire to get it right, is a gift to work with because it elevates everybody to say, ‘Good enough isn’t good enough. It’s got to be fantastic.’”

Cavill was the male lead in the popular Netflix fantasy series; however, he left his fans shocked with a post announcing that he was quitting the show.

Following Cavill’s exist, his iconic role will be played by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.