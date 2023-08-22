 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Web Desk

Britney Spears ‘The Woman in Me’ to feature Sam Asghari in positive light despite divorce

Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Britney Spears has no power to edit her highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me to include details of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Hence, the Iranian-American model and actor would be featured in the book in positive light, according to a report published by Page Six.

The bombshell autobiography, set to be released on October 24, will be majorly focused on Spears’ career and her 13-year-long conservatorship.

A source has revealed that Spears approved the final draft of the book two weeks ago and she can’t ask them to halt the release anymore to make any changes in it.

The love-birds shocked their fans after they announced their divorce just a year after marriage with some media outlets claiming that Spears cheated on Asghari.

In his Instagram story, Asghari avoided to spill the reason behind their split. He wrote, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

"We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always," he added.

"S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

