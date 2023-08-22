Prince Harry warned ahead of ‘Heart of Invictus’ release

Prince Harry has been issued a stark warning ahead of the release of his Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek, per Cheat Sheet, that Heart of Invictus was not going to be a big success for the Duke of Sussex.

He predicted, “This is likely to be a constructive and interesting documentary. It is, however, difficult to see it attracting a large audience.”

The royal couple’s first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, released in last December, was streaming giant’s second-highest ranked documentary ever.

However, the royal expert says Prince Harry's Heart of Invictus docuseries is unlikely to match Harry & Meghan’s success.

A teaser trailer for the docuseries was released earlier this month and it will premiere on the streamer on August 30.

Executive produced by Prince Harry, the story follows six individuals on their healing journeys as they compete in the 2022 Invictus Games.

“The games don’t focus on what causes the injury,” the Duke of Sussex says in the trailer, “But really about recovery, and how to be a part of a community again.”