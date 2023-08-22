 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Britney Spears reportedly left in care of lawyer and manager amid divorce

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

file footage


In light of Britney Spears' separation from her husband Sam Ashgari, it has been reported that her manager and lawyer have assumed responsibility for her well-being.

The 41-year-old singer is in the process of divorcing Sam, a 29-year-old Iranian-American model, and their split has allegedly turned acrimonious, resulting in a breakdown in communication between them.

TMZ has reported that Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and her manager, Cade Hudson, are likely the primary individuals supporting her at this time.

As per a source cited by the publication, they assist the Piece of Me singer by ensuring she is properly nourished, accompanying her to appointments, and overseeing her professional opportunities.

It has been reported that Britney's lawyer does not view her current mental state as a significant cause for concern, and there are no immediate plans to intensify her medical care or therapy.

According to reports, Britney's sibling Bryan has been making efforts to support her following her separation from Sam, but he is reportedly treading carefully around her, being cautious not to upset or offend her.

Last week, Sam, who reportedly signed a legally binding prenuptial agreement prior to marrying Britney, initiated divorce proceedings from the renowned singer, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

In his divorce filing, he requests spousal support from Britney, as well as coverage for his legal expenses and court fees.

Additionally, he seeks the division of separate assets and various items, which has raised concerns for Britney.

A source close to the popstar has now disclosed that she fears the possibility of the requested items encompassing the two adopted dogs that Sam had given her.

