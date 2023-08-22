 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Jonah Hills ex-Sarah Brady treated like a violent animal: Read here
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here

Jonah Hill’s former girlfriend, Sarah Brady, had mental health issues. But recently, she claimed to face disturbing conditions amid hospitalization, where she was put on an “involuntary mental hold.”

Sharing her ordeal on Instagram Story, the surfer, who previously accused The Wolf Of Wall Street star of “emotional abuse”, posted her injuries to accuse the mental health facility of treating her like an “animal.”

The 26-year-old alleged that Hawaii's Queen's Health System, “strapped me down, shoved a mask in my mouth, put some mesh **** over my face, LAUGHED AT ME,” per the Daily Mail.

The California native continued, “medics INJECTED ME WITH DRUGS INVOLUNTARILY, and didn't give me water. They treated me like a violent animal whilst I remained a human being.”

Sarah Brady/Instagram
Sarah Brady/Instagram

The Hawaii resident also accused the institute of not giving her water, “I asked for water. They did not give me any. They dragged me by my arms and strapped me down on a gurney WITHOUT MY CONSENT.”

After sharing a series of bruised photos and screenshots texts, she assured the fans that she is now at “a safe house,” and mulling legal action.

Sarah Brady/Instagram
Sarah Brady/Instagram

Previously, Brady was open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and also added the experience of being involuntarily hospitalized this time was “the most violent I've ever experienced.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet
France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit

France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit
King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

Irina Shayk ‘doesn’t mind traveling’ to see ‘dream guy’ Tom Brady video

Irina Shayk ‘doesn’t mind traveling’ to see ‘dream guy’ Tom Brady
Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

'Barbie' divides audiences in Gulf

'Barbie' divides audiences in Gulf
Buckingham Palace reacts as police drop probe into King Charles charity

Buckingham Palace reacts as police drop probe into King Charles charity
Britney Spears reportedly left in care of lawyer and manager amid divorce

Britney Spears reportedly left in care of lawyer and manager amid divorce

Fans think Kim Kardashian is spitting image of Lady Gaga in ‘American Horror Story’ teaser

Fans think Kim Kardashian is spitting image of Lady Gaga in ‘American Horror Story’ teaser
Ryan Gosling reveals behind-the-scenes look at his Ken role in Barbie

Ryan Gosling reveals behind-the-scenes look at his Ken role in Barbie

Prince Harry warned ahead of ‘Heart of Invictus’ release

Prince Harry warned ahead of ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Is King Charles paving way for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce with ‘peace talks’?

Is King Charles paving way for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce with ‘peace talks’?