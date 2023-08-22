Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here

Jonah Hill’s former girlfriend, Sarah Brady, had mental health issues. But recently, she claimed to face disturbing conditions amid hospitalization, where she was put on an “involuntary mental hold.”



Sharing her ordeal on Instagram Story, the surfer, who previously accused The Wolf Of Wall Street star of “emotional abuse”, posted her injuries to accuse the mental health facility of treating her like an “animal.”

The 26-year-old alleged that Hawaii's Queen's Health System, “strapped me down, shoved a mask in my mouth, put some mesh **** over my face, LAUGHED AT ME,” per the Daily Mail.

The California native continued, “medics INJECTED ME WITH DRUGS INVOLUNTARILY, and didn't give me water. They treated me like a violent animal whilst I remained a human being.”

Sarah Brady/Instagram

The Hawaii resident also accused the institute of not giving her water, “I asked for water. They did not give me any. They dragged me by my arms and strapped me down on a gurney WITHOUT MY CONSENT.”

After sharing a series of bruised photos and screenshots texts, she assured the fans that she is now at “a safe house,” and mulling legal action.

Sarah Brady/Instagram

Previously, Brady was open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and also added the experience of being involuntarily hospitalized this time was “the most violent I've ever experienced.”