Buckingham Palace reacts as police drop probe into King Charles charity

Palace reacts as police drop probe into King Charles charity

Buckingham Palace and the Prince's Foundation have shared their response respectively after British police said on Monday they had dropped an inquiry into King Charles charity over claims of cash-for-honours scandal.



The probe was launched last year after the head of foundation, Michael Fawcett, resigned in 2021 following an internal investigation into the allegations.

Royal expert and author Omid Scobie shared palace and charity’s statements on his Twitter handle.

The royal expert quoted Buckingham Palace spokesperson as saying over the matter: "We have noted the decision of the Metropolitan Police Service. All other enquiries are a matter for the Prince’s Foundation."

The Prince’s Foundation spokesperson adds, "Following the conclusion of its own independent investigation and governance review last year, the charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programmes for which it has been established."