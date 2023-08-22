 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

The backlash Prince William has faced for skipping World Cup final in Australia is expected to come under discussion when the Prince and Princess of Wales hold a summit with King Charles at Scotland's Balmoral Castle.

According to the British media, the king is hosting the summit to map out the monarchy's future. 

Reports in the local media suggest that the King would not be angry with his son because William's decision was driven partly by his climate change concerns and the fact that the monarch's advisers didn't want him to go to Australia before his father visits the country.

According to The Mirror, "At high-stakes gathering, the monarch will set the family’s goals for 2024, including travel and engagements." 

A source told the newspaper that pressure will be placed specifically on the couple and their "star quality" as younger members of "The Firm."

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Duncan Larcombe, "I think it is a reminder of just how much press is on Prince William… [William] has to prioritize which causes he supports and which bits of foreign travel he does."


