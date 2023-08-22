Irina Shayk ‘doesn’t mind traveling’ to see ‘dream guy’ Tom Brady

file footage

According to reports, there is considerable enthusiasm from Irina Shayk regarding her rumored romantic relationship with the NFL legend, who is said to be her “dream guy.”

The 37-year-old Russian supermodel is reportedly impressed with Tom and thoroughly “loves dating him,” as stated by a source to People magazine.

“He is her dream guy,” the insider added.

The alleged romantic involvement between the two individuals is reportedly progressing into a more serious relationship. Despite potential scheduling challenges, they are finding ways to make their connection work.

“They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can,” the source shared with the publication. “Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

Following their reported sleepover in Los Angeles and a two-day stay at a luxury hotel in London, the rumored relationship between the former NFL champion, aged 46, and the supermodel continues to attract attention.

According to the Daily Mail, they were spotted at the same upscale hotel, albeit checking in separately within a five-minute timeframe.

The speculations surrounding their romantic involvement started in May when an insider shared with Page Six that “she was throwing herself at him” during Joe Nahmad's wedding to Madison Headrick.

Shayk's manager strongly denied the claims, stating that the account was entirely fictional. However, in July, the duo was seen engaging in affectionate behavior inside a car following an apparent sleepover in Los Angeles.

Since finalizing his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, Brady has been living a single life.