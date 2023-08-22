 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Irina Shayk ‘doesn’t mind traveling’ to see ‘dream guy’ Tom Brady

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

file footage 

According to reports, there is considerable enthusiasm from Irina Shayk regarding her rumored romantic relationship with the NFL legend, who is said to be her “dream guy.”

The 37-year-old Russian supermodel is reportedly impressed with Tom and thoroughly “loves dating him,” as stated by a source to People magazine.

“He is her dream guy,” the insider added.

The alleged romantic involvement between the two individuals is reportedly progressing into a more serious relationship. Despite potential scheduling challenges, they are finding ways to make their connection work.

“They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can,” the source shared with the publication. “Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

Following their reported sleepover in Los Angeles and a two-day stay at a luxury hotel in London, the rumored relationship between the former NFL champion, aged 46, and the supermodel continues to attract attention. 

According to the Daily Mail, they were spotted at the same upscale hotel, albeit checking in separately within a five-minute timeframe.

The speculations surrounding their romantic involvement started in May when an insider shared with Page Six that “she was throwing herself at him” during Joe Nahmad's wedding to Madison Headrick.

Shayk's manager strongly denied the claims, stating that the account was entirely fictional. However, in July, the duo was seen engaging in affectionate behavior inside a car following an apparent sleepover in Los Angeles.

Since finalizing his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, Brady has been living a single life.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet
France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit

France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit
King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here
Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

'Barbie' divides audiences in Gulf

'Barbie' divides audiences in Gulf
Buckingham Palace reacts as police drop probe into King Charles charity

Buckingham Palace reacts as police drop probe into King Charles charity
Britney Spears reportedly left in care of lawyer and manager amid divorce

Britney Spears reportedly left in care of lawyer and manager amid divorce

Fans think Kim Kardashian is spitting image of Lady Gaga in ‘American Horror Story’ teaser

Fans think Kim Kardashian is spitting image of Lady Gaga in ‘American Horror Story’ teaser
Ryan Gosling reveals behind-the-scenes look at his Ken role in Barbie

Ryan Gosling reveals behind-the-scenes look at his Ken role in Barbie

Prince Harry warned ahead of ‘Heart of Invictus’ release

Prince Harry warned ahead of ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Is King Charles paving way for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce with ‘peace talks’?

Is King Charles paving way for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce with ‘peace talks’?