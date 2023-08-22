 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
When Meghan Markle reacted to question about love interest

Meghan Markle was asked a question about her love interest by renowned TV show host Larry King in 2013.

She had joined her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams for the interview where the host asked them whether they were romantically linked off-screen.

Both the actors denied that they were in love during the filming of the hit show.

Meghan essayed the role of Rachel Zane, who was the love interest of Patrick J. Adams' character, Mike Ross in Suits.

After answering the question in the negative, the Duchess of Sussex said "TV sees us a certain way".

Meghan was married to Trevor Engelson between 2011 and 2014 and before the couple split in 2014.

The former US actor got married to Prince Harry in 2018 and the couple stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 before they moved to California.

The couple now lives in the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

