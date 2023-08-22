Prince William and Kate Middleton's children come to the couple's rescue

Only one Instagram post shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton on King Charles' coronation hit two million views this year.

A look at the couple's account "The Prince and Princess of Wales" shows that the last post that crossed one million likes was the one that featured Prince George on his 10th birthday four weeks ago.

Most of the videos that reached one million views either showed the couple's children or the ones that featured Kate, William, their children, and the King and Queen together.

The reaction to the couple's Instagram post also suggests that their supporters want the royals to put up a united front.

Views on Prince William's latest video with his daughter Charlotte are not visible.

Prince William released the video to express his thoughts before the Lionesses played the final of the Women's Football World Cup against Spain in Australia.

The pictures and videos of the couple's children shared on their Instagram often reach one million views.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's YouTube account has failed to hit one million subscribers so far.







