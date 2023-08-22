 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children come to the couple's rescue

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middletons children come to the couples rescue
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children come to the couple's rescue 

Only one Instagram post shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton on  King Charles' coronation hit two million views this year.

A look at the couple's account "The Prince and Princess of Wales" shows that the last post that crossed one million likes was the one that featured Prince George on his 10th birthday four weeks ago.

Most of the videos that reached one million views either showed the couple's children or the ones that featured Kate, William, their children, and the King and Queen together.

The reaction to the couple's Instagram post also suggests that their supporters want the royals to put up a united front.

Views on Prince William's latest video with his daughter Charlotte are not visible.

Prince William released the video to express his thoughts before the Lionesses played the final of the Women's Football World Cup against Spain in Australia.

The pictures and videos of the couple's children shared on their Instagram often reach one million views.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's YouTube account has failed to hit one million subscribers so far.



More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus shares lyrics of ‘unfinished yet complete’ new single ‘Used to be Young’

Miley Cyrus shares lyrics of ‘unfinished yet complete’ new single ‘Used to be Young’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori faces 4 years in Italian jail?

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori faces 4 years in Italian jail?
Tom Brady’s eldest son turns 16 with sweet birthday tribute from dad

Tom Brady’s eldest son turns 16 with sweet birthday tribute from dad

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

Jennifer Aniston finds new companion: No more lonely nights

Jennifer Aniston finds new companion: No more lonely nights
Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe

Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe

When Meghan Markle reacted to question about love interest

When Meghan Markle reacted to question about love interest

Dua Lipa unlocks another key achievement in hit career

Dua Lipa unlocks another key achievement in hit career

Drew Barrymore dubs Reneé Rapp her ‘Kevin Costner’ for brave response to interview crasher

Drew Barrymore dubs Reneé Rapp her ‘Kevin Costner’ for brave response to interview crasher

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet
France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit

France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit
King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report