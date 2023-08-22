Aussie TV show host criticises Prince William

A leading Australian TV show host slammed Prince William for not attending the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney

Angela Bishop, the Studio 10 host, labeled the Prince of Wales' decision to skip the event “a disgrace”.



Prince William has been widely criticised for not making the trip to Sydney to watch England take on Spain on Sunday.

Bishop said that William is the “father of a daughter, the grandson of the Queen”.



“I think it’s a disgrace,” she said during a cross with royal correspondent Gavin Grey.

Referring to William's video with Charlotte, she said, “This was a moment not to make a video with his daughter but to get her on a plane with him, come out here, and celebrate their team.”

“To not be flexible enough to do that, to say, ‘it’s not in the diary’, to say, ‘it’s interrupting their summer holidays’ – none of those excuses cut the mustard.