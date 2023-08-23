 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Howie Mandel teases Sofía Vergara's single life on America's Got Talent

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Howie Mandel teases Sofía Vergaras single life on Americas Got Talent
Howie Mandel teases Sofía Vergara's single life on America's Got Talent

Howie Mandel expresses his solidarity with Sofía Vergara as she embraces her newfound single status.

In the recent live episode of America's Got Talent, Howie, aged 67, playfully acknowledged Sofía's transition into the world of singles at 51, following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The occasion arose after ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings put on a performance where she playfully paired Heidi Klum with a puppet named Lovebird, representing an eligible bachelor.

After the act, Howie praised Brynn's skills and then jokingly advised her, saying, "I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now."

Sofía responded to Howie's remark with a spirited cheer and an exuberant gesture, indicating her nonchalance.

Host Terry Crews attempted to step in, advising the judges, "No, we're not doing that here!"

Heidi, aged 50, also joined in, telling Brynn, "Well, thank you that you picked me. I think I did a fantastic job and so did you."

Howie's lighthearted comment follows reports from a few weeks ago, confirming that Sofía and Joe, aged 46, were parting ways after being married for seven years, as reported by PEOPLE.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari reach 'happy' agreement

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari reach 'happy' agreement

Prince Harry’s allegations against King Charles resurface ahead of ‘peace talks’

Prince Harry’s allegations against King Charles resurface ahead of ‘peace talks’
Bianca Censori has Kanye West ‘submitting’: ‘He’s wrapped around her finger’

Bianca Censori has Kanye West ‘submitting’: ‘He’s wrapped around her finger’
Katy Perry showcases latest shoe collection on Instagram

Katy Perry showcases latest shoe collection on Instagram
Has Scooter Braun really lost high-profile clients like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande?

Has Scooter Braun really lost high-profile clients like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande?
Justin Bieber, manager Scooter Braun partnership has ‘run its course,’ confirms source

Justin Bieber, manager Scooter Braun partnership has ‘run its course,’ confirms source
Kate Middleton privately harbors 'lot of anger' for Prince Harry

Kate Middleton privately harbors 'lot of anger' for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle warned not to 'push King Charles so far' with attacks

Meghan Markle warned not to 'push King Charles so far' with attacks
Meghan Markle wants 'Hollywood' return as Harry would be 'happy to go away'

Meghan Markle wants 'Hollywood' return as Harry would be 'happy to go away'
Prince Harry six-word response to not giving up Royal titles with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry six-word response to not giving up Royal titles with Meghan Markle
'Dear Papa' King Charles is not 'brought down' by Prince Harry 'Spare' video

'Dear Papa' King Charles is not 'brought down' by Prince Harry 'Spare'
Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'

Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'