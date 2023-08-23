Howie Mandel teases Sofía Vergara's single life on America's Got Talent

Howie Mandel expresses his solidarity with Sofía Vergara as she embraces her newfound single status.

In the recent live episode of America's Got Talent, Howie, aged 67, playfully acknowledged Sofía's transition into the world of singles at 51, following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The occasion arose after ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings put on a performance where she playfully paired Heidi Klum with a puppet named Lovebird, representing an eligible bachelor.

After the act, Howie praised Brynn's skills and then jokingly advised her, saying, "I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now."

Sofía responded to Howie's remark with a spirited cheer and an exuberant gesture, indicating her nonchalance.

Host Terry Crews attempted to step in, advising the judges, "No, we're not doing that here!"

Heidi, aged 50, also joined in, telling Brynn, "Well, thank you that you picked me. I think I did a fantastic job and so did you."

Howie's lighthearted comment follows reports from a few weeks ago, confirming that Sofía and Joe, aged 46, were parting ways after being married for seven years, as reported by PEOPLE.