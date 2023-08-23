Iconic figures inspire with style and wisdom in Boss' Fall/Winter 2023 campaign

Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell have taken center stage in Boss' latest Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, adding their flair to both style and life wisdom.

In this captivating campaign, alongside them are NFL sensation Patrick Mahomes, 27, and Colombian musical artist Maluma, 29, as showcased in the brand's recent edgy advertisement.

The campaign not only captures the visual allure of these luminaries but also their insightful reflections on their individual journeys to success. All the while, they strike poses with the backdrop of the iconic Tupac track "Changes."

Initiating the video, Naomi, 53, gracefully approaches the camera in a sleek black coat, her presence commanding attention as she transforms her look, adorning a variety of stylish designer ensembles throughout the clip.

Similarly, Gigi, 28, makes a stunning appearance, effortlessly embodying chic in outfits ranging from a cream pinstripe jacket to a sharp black sleeveless suit.

The campaign boasts other notable personalities, including renowned gaming content creator Khaby Lame, South Korean actor Lee Min-ho, talented tennis player Matteo Berrettini, and actress Suki Waterhouse.

The Boss website elaborates, stating, "The Tupac classic Changes provides an instantly memorable soundtrack, as each BOSS opens up about the experiences that have shaped their paths to success, including the challenges they have encountered on the way and the lessons they’ve taken with them on their journeys."

In her distinctive video feature, Naomi imparts sagacious quotes that revolve around dedication and the pursuit of dreams. She shares, "'I feel like I'm in a point of my life where I'm really opening up and sharing who I really am. People think I don't get challenges, I get challenged everyday."



"We all have lessons to learn, we all have our journeys set out, amazing journeys, we just have to trust the process. When I commit to something, I want to be the best I can be. Nothing's meant to come easy, you have to work for it."

"Striving for what I wanted comes from the strong women in my family. Dedication, determination, and drive. I'm a dreamer, and I take my dreams seriously," she added.

Gigi's perspective echoes a sentiment of perpetual growth and a strong connection to her youthful aspirations. "I still really feel like that little girl. I am just kind of like that little kid still."

"I always knew that I had something to give, something that was ready to burst to the whole world. You can develop the boss in you while still keeping true to yourself."

"Everything that I've done in my life led to something else. If you just keep learning and growing, even the tiniest amount of joy can turn into a million things."

In this captivating Boss campaign, these influential figures not only grace the screen but also share their profound insights, encapsulating their distinct paths to triumph.