Britney Spears & Sam Asghari reach 'happy' agreement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have finally reached an amicable solution to their pressing problem amid the divorce row.



Credits: BritneySpears/Instagram

Their five dogs. Earlier reports were doing rounds the Womanizer hitmaker is hell-bent on obstructing her bitter ex from getting custody of the dogs.

“Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,” the insider told the MailOnline.

But, informed sources tipped to TMZ that the Iranian model is ‘content’ with possessing his Doberman, Porsha, who he gifted to the popstar in their whirlwind romance.

While the rest of the dogs will be taken care of by the Toxic crooner.

Amid the division of pets, the report stressed the estranged couple are “pleased” with the arrangement.

It is pertinent to mention here during their blissful relationship, the former lovebirds' pooches had their fair share of troubles.

The incident included their Doberman attacking an elderly person to the 41-year-old allegedly neglecting their care, leading them to fall “seriously ill,” per The US Sun.

Meanwhile, despite their cordial agreement, Britney and Sam are reportedly not on “talking terms” as their lawyers get down to chalk up a settlement amid divorce contention.