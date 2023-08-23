Prince Harry’s allegations against King Charles resurface ahead of ‘peace talks’

King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry are expected to hold a crucial meeting in London for ‘peace talks’ next month, it is claimed by several media outlets.



Now, ahead of the meeting, the Duke of Sussex’s allegations from his bombshell memoir Spare against his father have emerged online.

According to a report by Daily Express, Archie and Lilibet doting father blames King Charles for not allowing him to chase his unusual dream.

The California-based royal alleges in Spare that King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, blocked his dream career path.

Prince Harry writes in his book: "For several years I'd talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us.

"Specifically, I wanted to work at the fondue hut in the centre of town, which Mummy loved. That fondue could change your life. (I really was that mad.) But now I told Pa I'd given up the fondue fantasy, and he sighed with relief."

Meghan Markle’s husband went on to say that King Charles, unimpressed by his alpine career ambitions, poured cold water on the idea.

Harry also shared King Charles reply, saying: "No, darling boy."