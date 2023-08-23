Khloe Kardashian gives befitting reply to troll body-shaming sister Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian stood up for her sister Kim Kardashian after a troll tried to body shame her on the Good American co-founder’s latest social media photo.

After the mother-of-two dropped a series of photos featuring her in a sheer, white Dolce & Gabbana dress, as she flaunted the silhouette of her hour-glass figure, she received praises from the Skims founder.

“WOW WOW WOW!!!!,” Kim dropped a comment on Khloe’s Instagram post, to which a troll replied, “hey Pamper booty.”

Reacting to the hater’s comments, Khloe responded, “Hey blocked brows.”

Soon after, another user came to the troll’s defense as they penned that they would “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper.”

However, Khloe decided not to back down and replied, “Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That a** is a**’n but you do you baby. that’s why we have so many flavors.”

“Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love,” she added.

After the heated exchange, fans swarmed the comment section with praises for Khloe for clapping back at haters trolling her older sister.

“I’m so proud you gave it back to her,” one fan commented while another said, “this might be the best clap back I’ve read.”

“I f—king love you!!! I fiercely protect my sister too,” another shared.