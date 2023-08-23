Meghan Markle snubs close friend Serena Williams?

 
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has apparently snubbed her close friend Serena Williams after the athlete welcomed her second child.

Serena turned to Instagram and announced the birth of her second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian.

She posted the sweet family photo and also disclosed the name of the second baby.

Serena Williams wrote “Adira River Ohanian” along with heart emojis.

Alexis Ohanian also shared the good news on Twitter, saying “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.”

“I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle seemingly remained silent and did not congratulate Williams publicly.

However, it is not known whether the Duchess sent wishes to Serena privately or not.

Serena Williams and Meghan have remained loyal friends since their first real hang out in 2014.

Duchess of Sussex frequently supports Williams at tennis matches, while Williams threw Markle's baby shower.

Williams was also the first guest on Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," in August 2022. 

