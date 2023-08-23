Selena Gomez uses SATC audio to tease new song 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall, co-stars of television series set in New York City, recently displayed their mutual admiration for each other through a brief interaction on social media.

On a recent Tuesday, the 31-year-old Gomez provided a sneak peek of her upcoming single "Single Soon" by sharing a video of herself accompanied by audio from the show Sex and the City.

The star of "Only Murders in the Building" captioned the post, announcing the release of "Single Soon" on August 25, a confirmation she had given earlier in the month.

In the video clip, Gomez utilized audio from an episode in the first season of Sex and the City titled "Three's a Crowd." The voice of Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, could be heard conversing with an overly enthusiastic suitor over the phone. Gomez playfully imitated Samantha's mannerisms, miming the character's well-known sing-song tone with a "Hellooo?"

In response, an unidentified male voice declared, "It's over, I told my wife [about us]!" Gomez, in her Samantha role, retorted with a dismissive "Who is this?" before nonchalantly hanging up.

The video was then reposted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, and it captured the attention of 67-year-old Cattrall. The star of "How I Met Your Father" shared the video once again, endorsing it with the words, "I approve this message," accompanied by a lipstick emoji.



While Gomez has been actively engaged in acting, notably on "Only Murders in the Building," she has also continued her music endeavors. "Single Soon" will be a track on her upcoming album, tentatively referred to as SG3.

Addressing her fans, Gomez wrote on social media, "Y’all have been asking for new music for a while," Gomez wrote on social media. "Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

This single marks Gomez's first release since her Spanish-language EP "Revelación" in 2021.