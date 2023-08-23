Britney Spears aims to mend ties with her father amid health concerns

Britney Spears is aiming to mend her relationship with her father, nearly two years after the controversial conservatorship he oversaw was terminated. The 41-year-old popstar reportedly expresses concern for Jamie Spears' well-being and is motivated by a desire to avoid the possibility of regrets from waiting too long to reconnect.

According to reports from TMZ, Jamie's health has been afflicted by complications stemming from a knee replacement surgery he underwent 16 years ago. Britney's brother, Bryan, has been keeping her informed about her father's latest health challenges. Apparently, Jamie is enthusiastic about the potential of rebuilding a friendship with his daughter and holds no grudges following their legal clash.

Currently, Britney maintains communication solely with her brother, as the rest of her family is reportedly worried about her welfare following her separation from husband Sam Asghari. She remains entangled in a legal dispute with her father, whom she is suing for conservatorship abuse. Jamie has countered these accusations by asserting that Britney's well-being depended on the conservatorship.

It appears that Britney has once again distanced herself from her entire family, having previously reconciled earlier this year. Recent sources suggest that she has made amends with her mother, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, and has removed numerous unfavorable references about them from her autobiographical work, "The Woman In Me."

According to a source close to the popstar, her book initially conveyed her "anger" towards her family's handling of her 13-year conservatorship. However, in recent weeks, she has chosen to release these resentful sentiments and eliminate the most critical portions from her memoir. This decision is driven by her hope that it will contribute to the healing of her relationships with her mother, Lynne (68), and her sister, Jamie Lynn (32).