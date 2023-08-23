Victoria Beckham honours Serena Williams after Meghan Markle snub

Victoria Beckham has extended love to Serena Williams after the athlete announced she has welcomed her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian.



Taking to Instagram, Serena announced the birth of her second daughter along with a sweet family photo.

She posted the sweet family photo and disclosed the name of second baby.

Serena Williams wrote: “Adira River Ohanian” along with heart emojis.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Victoria Beckham was among the friends who sent love to Serena by pressing the heart button on the post.

Beckham’s daughter-in-law and US actress Nicola Peltz also liked Serena’s post.

However, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle apparently snubbed her close friend Serena Williams.

Meghan remained silent and did not congratulate Williams publicly.

However, it is not known whether the Duchess sent wishes to Serena privately or not.