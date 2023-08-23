Madonna hopes to bring newly-single Britney Spears on-stage during Celebration tour

File Footage

Madonna has her hopes high to bring the newly-single Britney Spears on-stage at the Kia Forum on her highly anticipated Celebration tour.

The Queen of Pop wants to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit number Me Against the Music, which was dropped in October 2003, by performing beside Spears, reported Page Six.

Madonna, who recently recovered from a deadly bacterial infection and is currently rehearsing for her tour after being forced to postpone her concerts, really hopes to collaborate with Spears, spilt an insider.

As per the source, the Material Girl hitmaker wants Spears to sing a duet with her at one of her five Los Angeles dates in March next year.

“Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year,” the insider added. “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

The popstars made headlines after they performance at the MTV Video Music Awards back in August 2003, during which Madonna stunned the onlookers by locking lips on-stage with both Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Spears, who has not performed in public since October 2018, is currently navigating her divorce with Sam Asghari just 14 months after they tied the knot in California, where Madonna was in attendance.

Speaking of Madonna’s tour, the insider said, “Madonna’s entire tour crew are heading to London in the last week of September to start rehearsing in Brixton.”