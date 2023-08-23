 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Prince William blamed for throwing monarchy into jeopardy with latest move

The Loose Women presenter Jane Moore has alleged that Prince William has thrown British monarchy into jeopardy after he did not attend Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

Writing in her latest column for The Sun, per Daily Express, Jane Moore also dubbed Prince William's World Cup absence a "misstep", adding that it could impact the future of the monarchy.

Reacting over Prince William’s video message with Princess Charlotte for the England team Lionesses, she says: “But why the hell didn’t William hop on a flight with his young daughter and go in person to the game?"

Jane said William and Charlotte’s cheering from the stands would have been a great PR boost for the monarchy in a country (Australia), where the debate rumbles on over whether to dump it and become a republic.

Prince William’s absence was a rare ‘misstep’ by the future King, she said and added “After all, what’s the point of the monarchy if they don’t turn up for such an important event on the world stage?"

