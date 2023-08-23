'Friends' member spills 'dark' insides about hit sitcom

'Friends' member spills 'dark' insides about the hit sitcom

NBC has many hit sitcoms, but none match the popularity of 1994’s Friends. The show was a megahit among the viewers, with ten seasons in the run. But a writer on the show brought to light her unpleasant truth about the series.



In the memoir How I Broke Up with Hollywood, Patty Lin revealed the sitcom’s shining stars vetoed any joke they thought was unfunny in the table reads, per TIME.

“They all knew how to get a laugh, but if they didn’t like a joke, they seemed to deliberately tank it, knowing we’d rewrite it,” she continued.

“Dozens of good jokes would get thrown out just because one of them had mumbled the line through a mouthful of bacon.”

The author also alleged that the showrunners were also ‘content’ with it, “[Friends’ creators] David [Krane] and Marta [Kauffman] never said, ‘This joke is funny. The actor just needs to sell it’.”

Lin also claimed the award-winning show actors were unsatisfied with the lengthy series.

'Friends' is considered the all-time best shows

“The actors seemed unhappy to be chained to a tired old show when they could be branching out, and I felt like they were constantly wondering how every given script would specifically serve them.”

Experiencing the alleged downcast environment, the 43-year-old exited the show and the business—before scooping up gigs at the massively hit shows, including Breaking Bad and Desperate Housewives.

“Thinking of all those times I felt invisible in the huddle, I was mortified and indignant,” Lin noted. “I was also a little bit relieved.”

Spanned for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, the Friends starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.