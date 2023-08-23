 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Meghan Markle, Harry’s critic comes out to rescue Prince William amid backlash

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Royal expert and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s major critic Angela Levin has come out to rescue Prince William amid backlash over Women’s World Cup absence.

Speaking to Sky News, Angela said the future king does not want to look like his estranged brother Prince Harry and be a ‘hypocrite.’

The author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince explained that the Prince of Wales could not really stand firm against Harry’s behaviour if he did the same thing and used out a lot of oil and all that stuff.

Angela also tweeted the story on her official Twitter handle.

Prince William received criticism for not attending Women’s World Cup final in Australia to support his team Lionesses against Spain.

Instead, William, who has been the president of England’s Football Association for nearly 20 years, released a video message with daughter Princess Charlotte to wish the team good luck.

Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final.

