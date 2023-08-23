 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte being used to do damage control for Prince William?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Princess Charlotte being used to do damage control for Prince William?

Prince William's communications team has been accused of using Princess Charlotte to do damage control for the Prince of Wales in the wake of backlash the future king received for skipping the World Cup final.

A leading celebrity magazine on Tuesday published an article on the relationship between Princess Charlotte and her dad, days after she appeared in a video with her dad ahead of the final in Sydney.

The Prince of Wales reportedly skipped the final because the king's advisers didn't want him to visit Australia before his father had yet to undertake an official visit to the country since he ascended to the throne.

The prince was also unwilling to attend the final match because of his climate change concerns.

 

More From Entertainment:

'Friends' member spills 'dark' insides about hit sitcom

'Friends' member spills 'dark' insides about hit sitcom
Elton John sends birthday greetings to Dua Lipa

Elton John sends birthday greetings to Dua Lipa
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy date night at Drake’s show in L.A.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy date night at Drake’s show in L.A.
Meghan Markle, Harry’s critic comes out to rescue Prince William amid backlash video

Meghan Markle, Harry’s critic comes out to rescue Prince William amid backlash
The Rolling Stones tease new album with newspaper ad for glass shop

The Rolling Stones tease new album with newspaper ad for glass shop
Angelina Jolie gets new tattoo to diss ex Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie gets new tattoo to diss ex Brad Pitt?
Selena Gomez throws shade at Justin Bieber again?

Selena Gomez throws shade at Justin Bieber again?

Prince William feels ‘painfully betrayed’: ‘It’s literally his worst nightmare’ video

Prince William feels ‘painfully betrayed’: ‘It’s literally his worst nightmare’
Britney Spears aims to mend ties with her father amid health concerns

Britney Spears aims to mend ties with her father amid health concerns
Prince William blamed for throwing monarchy into jeopardy with latest move video

Prince William blamed for throwing monarchy into jeopardy with latest move
Security guard claims he was fired for taking picture with Taylor Swift

Security guard claims he was fired for taking picture with Taylor Swift

Madonna hopes to bring newly-single Britney Spears on-stage during Celebration tour video

Madonna hopes to bring newly-single Britney Spears on-stage during Celebration tour