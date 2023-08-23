 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Kanye West wants Bianca Censori as the 'First Lady of America'

Kanye West reportedly has plans to run for office with Bianca Censori so she can become the First Lady of the United States.

These admissions have been brought to light by an inside source close to the couple.

This insider in question started the chat off by admitting, Kanye is “100 percent still running for president again.”

This is also the very reason he’s offered Bianca special power of attorney “so he can focus on his 2024 presidential campaign.”

The same source also went as far as to add, “Despite not being very successful last time, he's taken a break from being so public and he's in a much better place after his divorce from Kim [Kardashian] was finalized.”

But in regards to the upcoming “Ye believes he's the next president because God sent him to be a vessel to bridge freedom, equality, healthy living and economic growth to all generations.”

Before concluding the insider also added, “He believes with Christ at the center, focusing on farming, technology and sustainable living is the only way to save mankind.”

