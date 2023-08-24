 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Meghan Markle’s love for ‘fame and photos’ exposed

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Experts have just pointed out Meghan Markle’s love of cameras and being photographed, reportedly.

These claims and admissions have been presented by an inside source close to the Duchess of Sussex.

This insider in question broke everything down during his interview with Page Six.

Per the insider, Meghan’s preference for photographs and getting papped is not because she’s “seeking out opportunities to be photographed, but she’s realized she has to live her life, none of the cameras are going away.”

This claim has come shortly after reports of Prince Harry’s private meeting with King Charles was revealed.

According to reports the monarch plans on having peace talks with his son.

GB News reports, “King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf.”

“The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on 20 September, so [he] has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son” thus, “staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

