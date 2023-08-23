Prince Harry feels like ‘an on duty worker’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Not close at all’

Royal experts have just pointed out how differently Prince Harry acts whenever he is surrounded by, or away from Meghan Markle.

English hypnotist, psychologist, body language expert, Darren Stanton issued these claims while observing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s demeanor and public gestures.

He broke everything down while speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots.

In the midst of that chat, the expert pointed out stark differences between Prince Harry, around and without Meghan Markle.

He was quoted saying, “There is a notable distinction in his non-verbal communication when Harry is on his own compared to when he is with Meghan, he almost feels like he needs to be on duty when he is with Meghan, he seems a little bit more aware of his surroundings, like he has to present a certain brand.”

“His body language isn’t as open and he’ll often be more reserved,” he also went on to say.

Before concluding though, the expert added that there is a stark difference that becomes ‘openly visible’ whenever it comes to solo outings because “When he is on own, Harry has a sense of openness that we rarely see otherwise, he is very authentic in his emotions and his confidence increases as he doesn’t need to take on a protective role.”