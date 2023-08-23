 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry feels like ‘an on duty worker’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Not close at all’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Prince Harry feels like ‘an on duty worker’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Not close at all’
Prince Harry feels like ‘an on duty worker’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Not close at all’

Royal experts have just pointed out how differently Prince Harry acts whenever he is surrounded by, or away from Meghan Markle.

English hypnotist, psychologist, body language expert, Darren Stanton issued these claims while observing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s demeanor and public gestures.

He broke everything down while speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots.

In the midst of that chat, the expert pointed out stark differences between Prince Harry, around and without Meghan Markle.

He was quoted saying, “There is a notable distinction in his non-verbal communication when Harry is on his own compared to when he is with Meghan, he almost feels like he needs to be on duty when he is with Meghan, he seems a little bit more aware of his surroundings, like he has to present a certain brand.”

“His body language isn’t as open and he’ll often be more reserved,” he also went on to say.

Before concluding though, the expert added that there is a stark difference that becomes ‘openly visible’ whenever it comes to solo outings because “When he is on own, Harry has a sense of openness that we rarely see otherwise, he is very authentic in his emotions and his confidence increases as he doesn’t need to take on a protective role.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s love for ‘fame and photos’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s love for ‘fame and photos’ exposed
Lizzo settled disputes with 14 dancers six months before new lawsuit

Lizzo settled disputes with 14 dancers six months before new lawsuit
The Gilded Age season 2 release date announced

The Gilded Age season 2 release date announced

Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film video

‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film
Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’

Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’
Zendaya says femme fatale character in ‘The Challengers’ was ‘scary to take on’

Zendaya says femme fatale character in ‘The Challengers’ was ‘scary to take on’
Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?

Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?
Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch
Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference