Khloe Kardashian and mom Kriss Jenner pose for selfie during Italy vacation

Khloe Kardashian has been sharing glimpses into her Italy vacation with fans

Khloe Kardashian has been generously sharing captivating snapshots from her recent excursion to Italy.

Just this Tuesday, she treated her Instagram followers to a delightful pair of selfies featuring herself and her mother, Kris Jenner.

In the first pic, Kardashian playfully purses her lips at the camera, while her 67-year-old mother, Jenner, radiates joy from behind her daughter.

The subsequent photograph captures the duo with their heads gently inclined towards one another. This time, it's Jenner's turn to mimic a pout, while Kardashian graces the moment with her infectious smile.

Kardashian's attire for the occasion comprises an elegant, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved white dress, accompanied by delicate jewelry. Her long blonde tresses are meticulously styled with a center part, with one side tucked demurely behind her ear.

Meanwhile, the ever-stylish momager, Jenner, appears equally chic in her ensemble: a red-and-cream floral-patterned dress complemented by sizable gold hoop earrings, all complementing her signature short hairstyle.

“Me and my favorite girl”, Kardashian’s caption read.

In the comments section, numerous fans couldn't contain their excitement over the heartwarming bond between the mother and daughter. “I love the bond all your family has,” one user said." one individual expressed. "It all begins with our Mamas."

“Twinsss,” exclaimed another, capturing the sentiment of many, while a third person chimed in with, "You’re so cute guys."

Kardashian's most recent post comes on the heels of her sharing an endearing carousel of photos that featured her and her 5-year-old daughter, True, in matching outfits, affectionately holding hands while leaning in for an airy kiss.

“L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle, ‘The love that moves the sun and the other stars,' " the mother of two wrote in her caption.