Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

One Jhené Aiko fan is making life difficult for her as she approaches the court for security after the “creepy” stan starts tailing the singer everywhere.



Stalking her at the concerts, events, and home, the Sativa crooner has registered a restraining order, albeit temporary, against Ian Craig Lees, 29, who also crept into her Pacific Palisades property, per TMZ.

The 35-year-old added that she fears for her life after the said man kept consistently making efforts to make contact despite complete unfamiliarity.

Explaining the seriousness of the situation, the award-winning singer also alleged that the person snuck into the home she shared with Big Sean and her kids.

Which led to a scuffle between him and her neighborhood residential security earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Jhené request to bar the guy from within the 100-yard radius of her family has not received the judge’s nod; instead, a court hearing is set for the issue on September 14.

