 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Jhené Aikos life threatened by spooky fan, asks court interference
Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference 

One Jhené Aiko fan is making life difficult for her as she approaches the court for security after the “creepy” stan starts tailing the singer everywhere.

Stalking her at the concerts, events, and home, the Sativa crooner has registered a restraining order, albeit temporary, against Ian Craig Lees, 29, who also crept into her Pacific Palisades property, per TMZ.

The 35-year-old added that she fears for her life after the said man kept consistently making efforts to make contact despite complete unfamiliarity.

Explaining the seriousness of the situation, the award-winning singer also alleged that the person snuck into the home she shared with Big Sean and her kids.

Which led to a scuffle between him and her neighborhood residential security earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Jhené request to bar the guy from within the 100-yard radius of her family has not received the judge’s nod; instead, a court hearing is set for the issue on September 14.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch
Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'
Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation
Zendaya treats fans with raunchy display in latest photoshoot

Zendaya treats fans with raunchy display in latest photoshoot
Khloe Kardashian and mom Kriss Jenner pose for selfie during Italy vacation

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kriss Jenner pose for selfie during Italy vacation
Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (Taylor’s Version) debuts in Amazon series ‘Wilderness’ video

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (Taylor’s Version) debuts in Amazon series ‘Wilderness’
Kanye West wants Bianca Censori as the ‘First Lady of America’

Kanye West wants Bianca Censori as the ‘First Lady of America’
Meghan Markle shares magazine headline with Angelina Jolie

Meghan Markle shares magazine headline with Angelina Jolie