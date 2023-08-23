 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Zendaya reflects on her fame sky-rocketing after the last 'Spider-Man' movie 

While Zendaya has been accustomed to fame from her early days as a Disney Channel star, transitioning into the realm of a mature and wildly successful A-list celebrity hasn't been without its challenges.

One of the major adjustments she's had to make is coping with the constant presence of paparazzi and the significant loss of privacy that comes with her level of fame.

In conversation with ELLE, Zendaya discussed the pivotal moment when she noticed this shift in her daily life. She pointed to the spring of 2022, during the filming of The Challengers in Boston, as the period when she truly felt the impact of her rising stardom.

When it comes to her relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, Zendaya explained her choice to keep it as private as possible. She acknowledged that while they understand they can't completely shield their personal lives from the public eye, they do their best to maintain a level of privacy.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she replied. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Regarding the attention shift, Zendaya explained that she noticed “after the last Spider-Man and the last season of Euphoria, there was a visceral change. Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston [last spring], I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating. Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there.’”

The 26-year-old also admitted to walking her dog in Venice and thinking she would go unnoticed.  “I had this idea of, like, I can walk around Venice. No, I can’t,” she said with a laugh. “I had to pick up his poo, and I was like, Lord, please, don’t take a picture of me picking up my dog’s shit. There’s a picture of me holding the bag, but thankfully they spared the grabbing and the putting it in the bag part.”

