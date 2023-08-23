 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

Alec Baldwin on Wednesday failed in his attempt to have a civil case over the fatal 2021 shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He is facing a potential refiling of criminal charges in the tragedy.

According to DEADLINE, New Mexico’s First Judicial District Court judge Bryan Biedscheid, Baldwin and co-defendants El Dorado Pictures and Rust Movie Productions’ motion to dismiss was denied.

Their motion was denied in a technically challenged virtual hearing before the judge.

The judge also denied an additional motion to stay the matter until the criminal trial is over.

Baldwin was initially accused of showing a "reckless" disregard for safety in Hutchins' death. 

Prosecutors said video showed him with his finger on the trigger of the revolver minutes before it fired the live round.

Baldwin has said he was told the gun was "cold," an industry term meaning it did not contain ammunition with an explosive charge, and he never pulled the trigger.

