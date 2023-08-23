 
world
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Did Putin order the kill?

The image shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the self-reported founder of the controversial Kremlin-affiliated private military contractor Wagner Group. — Reuters
Mercenary army Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash along with nine other people on board, Russia's civil aviation authority has confirmed.

Earlier, Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported the Embraer aircraft was shot down by air defences in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

The jet, which was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.

Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.

Grey Zone said local residents heard two bangs before the crash and saw two vapour trails.

Tass news agency said the plane caught fire on hitting the ground, adding that four bodies had already been found.

The aircraft had been in the air for less than half an hour, it said.

More to follow...

