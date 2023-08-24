Meghan Markle gives 'secret' look to Prince Harry for 'reassurance': Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly have a unique way to showcase love and affection towards one another.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take aid from certain key moves to express a deep level of bond.

Speaking for Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton highlights: "When we see Meghan and Harry together we see prolonged eye contact, holding hands, physical contact - all signs of a genuine connection and deep rapport between them.”

Mr Stanton adds: “As much as Harry is protective over Meghan, we see Meghan acting as a source of reassurance for Harry. She’ll often be seen placing her hand on his lower back when they are out together - a comforting gesture and a move she makes to show Harry her support.”

"They tend to have secret signs with each other to signal actions,” says the expert before highlighting their key moves.

He continued: "The first one is that Meghan will put her hand on his elbow if she wants to leave a certain situation. If Harry is talking, when Meghan does this his foot position will change indicating he is stepping away from the conversation and moving direction.

"The main one between the two is eye contact, there is a certain look that Meghan gives him when she wants to show her support and check-in to see how Harry is feeling,” notes the expert.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in St George’s Chapel in 2018. The couple is parents to two kids- Princes Archie and Princess Lilibet.