Kate Middleton beaten by Victoria's Secret mom at Prince George school

Kate Middleton was not popular at her children’s school.

The Princess of Wales, who is destined to be the Queen of UK one day, was treated like any other mother at Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s old school.

The royal children went to an institution in Battersea, London, before moving the Windsor estate.

A parent from the school said: "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!"

This comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales are determined to spend quality time with their children amid holidays.

“William and Kate have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday. They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK,” a royal source told OK!.

“There’s also a trip to Balmoral planned along with a foreign holiday to Mustique.”