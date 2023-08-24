Taylor Swift turns down super bowl halftime gig amidst busy 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the Vegas Super Bowl halftime show this year. The singer was contacted multiple times over the years to perform at the Super Bowl, but she turned down the offers.

Taylor appears to be in no rush for the Super Bowl and is fully focused on her tour. The pop star is currently on her Eras tour, performing all across the globe.

The Eras tour, which started in March 2023, will continue through 2024, and the currently announced last date of the tour is November 23 in Toronto, Canada.

According to the Mirror, A source close to the 33-year-old pop star told MailOnline that Taylor is currently very busy with her current Eras tour.

The insider continued, "She has no time to prepare for the Super Bowl," adding that she will do it eventually, but as of now, the singer appears to be in no rush to do it in the next couple of years.

They revealed that most of Taylor's time is usually spent re-recording her old music and working on new music.

The source said that Taylor has plans about how to develop her career and won't do anything just for the sake of doing it, and that includes the Super Bowl halftime show.

They added, "She has all the time in the world to do it, and the Super Bowl will be a nice thing to do someday."