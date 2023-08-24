Halle Berry to pay $8000/month to ex-husband for child support

Halle Berry has officially finalised her divorce settlement alongside expert husband Oliver Martinez.

The actress has agreed upon a monthly $8000 payment to her husband in shape of child support. The exes share son Maceo together.

In addition to this, Berry will also pay him "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000.”

Berry and Martinez announced their separation in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” the love birds said.

“We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period,” the both established.