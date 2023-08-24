Zendaya stuns fans with jaw-dropping photoshoot

Zendaya has recently made her fans go wild, as she looked stunning while posing in various jaw-dropping get-ups for her recent photoshoot.

Zendaya is appearing on the cover of glossy fashion magazine ELLE's September 2023 edition. One of the pictures featured the glamorous actress in a cut-out crochet black minidress, which displayed her stunning figure.

The Spider-Man actress had her hair slicked back in a long braid and added to her look with bold red lipstick and glamorous makeup. She elevated herself by wearing black court shoes, and she was seen posing for the camera while flexing her muscles.

Zendaya stuns fans with jaw-dropping photoshoot

In another picture, Zendaya rocked a red lingerie, pairing it with a creamy, shaggy overcoat. She accessorized her look with bold red lipstick and large silver earrings.

According to the Mirror, during her conversation with ELLE, Zendaya said, "I ride super hard for my team, especially the people I love."

The actress detailed the dynamics of her relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, saying, "He's involved in every fashion contract of mine and everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there."

Zendaya added that Tom has always been his creative director.