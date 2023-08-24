Britney Spears brings in 'new family member' after split from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has welcomed a new member into her family after divorce from Sam Asghari.



The pop star, who has parted ways with the actor a year after they tied the knot, has found love in a little dog called Snow.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared an adorable video with the little white dog.

Britney wrote in the caption: "Introducing Snow ... the new edition to the family ... it's her world and we just live in it [sic]"

While the singer has kept mum on her divorce, ex-husband Asghari turned to his social media to confirm the rumours of their split.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” noted Asghari.

"We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always."

Sam added: "S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he said.